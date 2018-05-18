Register
02:14 GMT +318 May 2018
    Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih (File)

    Saudi Energy Minister Raises Oil Market Volatility Issue With US, Russian Peers

    © AFP 2018 / Ryad Kramdi
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih on Thursday called peers from Russia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, India and South Korea to discuss volatility in the oil market.

    "To coordinate global action to ease oil market anxiety, I telephoned a number of my Ministerial counterparts today. Energy Ministers contacted recently include those from UAE, USA, Russia, India and Korea," he tweeted.

    Haiyang Shiyou oil rig 981, the first deep-water drilling rig developed in China, is pictured at 320 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Hong Kong in the South China Sea.
    © AP Photo / Jin Liangkuai
    Petrol Permission: Beijing Claims Control Over All Oil, Gas Activity in South China Sea
    The Saudi energy chief said he had also talked with the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and planned to bring up the issue at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia next week.

    "I also talked to the Executive Director of IEA to reassure him of our commitment to the stability of oil markets and the global economy. I will contact others over the next few days before attending SPIEF May 24-26 and continuing our discussions there," he went on to say.

    Tags:
    International Energy Agency (IEA), South Korea, India, United States, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia
