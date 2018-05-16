Politics Should Not Separate Jerusalem From Muslim World - Iranian President

"That holy land could not be separated from the one-and-a-half billion Muslim population of the world with political games… The Zionist regime is not committed to morality and even to international regulations, and understands only force," Rouhani said addressing the cabinet, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
Rouhani criticized the US decision to relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and noted that it violated the UN Security Council resolution. He also expressed concern over the recent escalations in Gaza.
READ MORE: Iranian FM Lambasts Opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem as 'Day of Great Shame'
For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.
Both Israel and Palestine also claim Jerusalem as their capital. Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians flared up after US President Donald Trump's December decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the US embassy to the city from Tel Aviv.
