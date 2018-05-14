Iranian FM Lambasts Opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem as 'Day of Great Shame'

Iran’s top diplomat has lashed out at the US, Arab “collaborators” following the festive opening of the US Embassy and a violent climax of clashes on the Gaza Strip’s border between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli military.

The foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Javad Zarif, reacted to topening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Twitter, lambasting what Donald Trump earlier called a “big day for Israel.”

Israeli regime massacres countless Palestinians in cold blood as they protest in world's largest open air prison. Meanwhile, Trump celebrates move of U.S. illegal embassy and his Arab collaborators move to divert attention. A day of great shame. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 14 мая 2018 г.

Earlier this day the US Embassy was opened in Jerusalem with an official ceremony, headlined by White House advisors, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with top Israeli officials. Donald Trump, who decided to move the embassy from Tel Aviv as he acknowledged Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, skipped the occasion, timed to the 70th Anniversary of the Jewish state. However, he addressed the crowd via teleconference and sent his congratulations via Twitter.

Big day for Israel. Congratulations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 мая 2018 г.

Jerusalem has been the biggest apple of discord in the Arab-Israeli conflict with both parties claiming the Holy City as their capital; so Trump’s move, which incidentally reversed decades of US foreign policy in the Middle East, has caused uproar among the Palestinians.

The ceremony in Jerusalem coincided with violent rallies on the border with the Gaza Strip, where up to 15,000 Palestinians have been protest against the relocation after the State of Israel was founded in 1948. So far, dozens of people have been killed, with the death toll expected to rise further.

Palestinians have been holding the so-called Great March of Return near the Gaza Strip border since March 30; the major protests were planned for May 14-15, when the Anniversary of Israel is celebrated.