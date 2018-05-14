Register
20:22 GMT +314 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

    Iranian FM Lambasts Opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem as 'Day of Great Shame'

    © AP Photo / Petr David Josek
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Iran’s top diplomat has lashed out at the US, Arab “collaborators” following the festive opening of the US Embassy and a violent climax of clashes on the Gaza Strip’s border between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli military.

    The foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Javad Zarif, reacted to topening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Twitter, lambasting what Donald Trump earlier called a “big day for Israel.”

    Earlier this day the US Embassy was opened in Jerusalem with an official ceremony, headlined by White House advisors, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with top Israeli officials. Donald Trump, who decided to move the embassy from Tel Aviv as he acknowledged Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, skipped the occasion, timed to the 70th Anniversary of the Jewish state. However, he addressed the crowd via teleconference and sent his congratulations via Twitter.

    Jerusalem has been the biggest apple of discord in the Arab-Israeli conflict with both parties claiming the Holy City as their capital; so Trump’s move, which incidentally reversed decades of US foreign policy in the Middle East, has caused uproar among the Palestinians.

    READ MORE: Trump Calls Jerusalem Factual Israel Capital, Netanyahu Says 'We'll Stay Here'

    The ceremony in Jerusalem coincided with violent rallies on the border with the Gaza Strip, where up to 15,000 Palestinians have been protest against the relocation after the State of Israel was founded in 1948. So far, dozens of people have been killed, with the death toll expected to rise further.

    Palestinians have been holding the so-called Great March of Return near the Gaza Strip border since March 30; the major protests were planned for May 14-15, when the Anniversary of Israel is celebrated.

    Related:

    Jared Kushner Roasted Over Gaffes in 'Delusional' Israel Embassy Opening Speech
    US to Move Embassy to Jerusalem as Mideast Tensions Simmer
    Trump Aide Who Said Jews Go to Hell to Speak at Jerusalem US Embassy Opening
    Netanyahu Explains Israel Actions in Gaza by 'Obligation to Defend Its Borders'
    WATCH: US Opens Embassy in Jerusalem Amid Violent Protests on Gaza Border
    Israeli Soldiers Shoot Palestinian Reporter in Gaza – Reports
    Tags:
    diplomacy, Great March of Return, US Embassy to Israel Relocation, Israeli-Palestininan Conflict, Javad Zarif, Gaza Strip, Israel, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Twelve O'Clock High: Russian Aerobatic Teams Perform Stunts
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse