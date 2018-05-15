Saudi Government Rejects Relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem – Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) - The Saudi authorities do not recognize the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and consider it a provocation against the Muslims around the world, local media reported Tuesday, citing the statement issued by the country’s cabinet.

The government also called the move "a significant prejudice" against the rights of the Palestinians, guaranteed by international resolutions, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The opening ceremony of the US embassy in Jerusalem took place on May 14, amid mass violent clashes between the Palestinians and Israeli servicemen on the border with the Gaza Strip.

At least 61 protesters have been killed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

READ MORE: Opening of US Embassy in Jerusalem Marks Dark Day for Peace — Palestinian Envoy

© AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner France Disapproves of US Embassy Move to Jerusalem - Foreign Minister

In December, US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered the US embassy to be relocated there from Tel Aviv. The decision fueled unrest across the Middle East and has been condemned by a lot of other countries.

Israel seized then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law proclaiming the entire city Israel’s undivided capital. The international community does not recognize the annexation and believes the status of Jerusalem should be agreed with the Palestinians, who claim its eastern part as the capital of their future state.