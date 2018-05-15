Saudi Government Rejects Relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem – Reports

The government also called the move "a significant prejudice" against the rights of the Palestinians, guaranteed by international resolutions, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The opening ceremony of the US embassy in Jerusalem took place on May 14, amid mass violent clashes between the Palestinians and Israeli servicemen on the border with the Gaza Strip.
At least 61 protesters have been killed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Israel seized then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law proclaiming the entire city Israel’s undivided capital. The international community does not recognize the annexation and believes the status of Jerusalem should be agreed with the Palestinians, who claim its eastern part as the capital of their future state.
