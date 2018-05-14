Trump's Embassy Opening Address: Jerusalem as Capital of Israel Is 'Fact'

The US has declared its embassy in Jerusalem open during a ceremony that had kicked off on Monday at 4 p.m. local time.

US President Donald Trump said that the US remains 'fully committed' to facilitating Mideast peace deal.

In December, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and instructed the US State Department to launch the process of moving the US Embassy, located in Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem.

Ivanka Trump: "On behalf of the 45th president of the United States of America, we welcome you officially and for the first time to the embassy of the United States here in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel."

​The move prompted criticism from a number of states, particularly Palestine and countries in the Middle East, and triggered a wave of protests in the region.

