Source Reveals Outcome in Iraqi Parliamentary Election

MOSUL (Sputnik) – The final results of the parliamentary election are expected to be revealed later on Sunday or on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Nasr election coalition of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi is leading in Saturday’s Iraqi parliamentary vote, a source in the group’s headquarters told Sputnik on Sunday.

"We are leading on the Iraqi level. We have received the majority of votes in Mosul, Baghdad, and a number of other provinces," the source said, calling for waiting until the official results of the election are released.

The same broadcaster also suggested that the Sairun bloc backed by Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr would come in second in the recent vote.

The Iraqi electoral commission said on Saturday that the turnout at the parliamentary vote reached 44.5 percent with some 10.7 million people from the 36-million-strong nation having cast their ballots in the election.