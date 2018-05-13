Pompeo: US Hopes Newly Elected Iraqi Parliament to Form Inclusive Government

The IHEC has also said that 29 political groups including some 200 parties had run in the vote. The coalition which will win in the election will have to form a government which will operate during the next four years.
"The newly elected members of parliament will have the important task of forming an inclusive government, responsive to the needs of all Iraqis. We hope this process moves quickly, and on the constitutional timeline, so that Iraq can continue moving toward a more secure, prosperous, and brighter future," Pompeo said, congratulating the Iraqis on the parliamentary election.
Washington is committed to its partnership with the Iraqi leaders on the basis of the bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement, Pompeo added.
