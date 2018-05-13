Pompeo: US Hopes Newly Elected Iraqi Parliament to Form Inclusive Government

The Iraqi polling stations closed at 06:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) on Saturday. The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said earlier in the day, citing preliminary data, that at the turnout at the vote reached over 44 percent with some 10.7 million Iraqis having participated in the election.

The IHEC has also said that 29 political groups including some 200 parties had run in the vote. The coalition which will win in the election will have to form a government which will operate during the next four years.

© AP Photo / Karim Kadim What You Need to Know About Parliamentary Election in Iraq

Meanwhile, Washington hopes that the new Iraqi government, including various members of the country’s society, will be formed quickly after the recent parliamentary election held by the Middle Eastern nation, US State Secretary Michael Pompeo said in a statement on Saturday.

"The newly elected members of parliament will have the important task of forming an inclusive government, responsive to the needs of all Iraqis. We hope this process moves quickly, and on the constitutional timeline, so that Iraq can continue moving toward a more secure, prosperous, and brighter future," Pompeo said, congratulating the Iraqis on the parliamentary election.

Washington is committed to its partnership with the Iraqi leaders on the basis of the bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement, Pompeo added.