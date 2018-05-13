'Jerusalem to Remain Israel’s Capital': Netanyahu Urges Others to Follow US Lead

Despite EU condemnation of the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, a large number of foreign representatives are attending an event devoted to the ceremonial opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised Trump for "making history," on the event in Jerusalem saying to the 32 foreign representatives gathered in the crowd to "move your embassies to Jerusalem because it's the right thing to do because it advances peace."

"Under any peace agreement [with the Palestinians] Jerusalem will remain the capital of Israel," Netanyahu said. "We are deeply grateful and will always be grateful to US President Donald Trump for his bold decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the transfer of the embassy there, which will take place tomorrow," Netanyahu said.

According to the Israeli PM, Trump's decision to transfer the embassy confirms the "simple truth: Jerusalem was the capital of Israel 3 thousand years ago, Jerusalem has been the capital of Israel for the last 70 years, and it will forever remain the Israeli capital."

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, along with two embassy workers, on Sunday, greeted the arrival of the delegation consisting of President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

The US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem has largely been met with condemnation by the European Union , although states such as Austria, Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic have accepted the invitation to attend the opening ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, thereby contradicting the EU's official policy on Jerusalem's status.

In December 2017, US President Donald Trump announced the decision to move the country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, provoking widespread condemnation across the world and mass protests in the Middle East and beyond. Countries supporting the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the European Union, as well as Russia, have slammed the move.