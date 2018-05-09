WATCH: Aftermath of Alleged Israeli Bombings in Syria

Dramatic footage of some destroyed compounds in the suburbs of Syria's capital of Damascus after a purported Israeli airstrike has appeared on the internet. According to eyewitnesses, the recent attacks caused extensive damage to local infrastructure. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

On Tuesday, the Syrian army repelled the alleged Israeli missile strikes near the settlement of Al-Kiswah 23 kilometers (some 14 miles) south of Damascus, the Syrian state television reported citing a military source.

Earlier, a source at the Beirut International Airport told Sputnik that Israeli combat aircraft were in the Lebanese airspace at the supposed time of the strike on Syria.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military refused to comment on reports about a recent strike on Syria and their alleged involvement in the attack.