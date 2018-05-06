'Turkey's Soldiers Ready for New Missions': Erdogan Vows New Ops in Syria

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking on front of his supporters in Istanbul, announced his manifesto for the upcoming snap elections in the country, which are due to be held next month.

In the wake of Ankara's Olive Branch Operation, military offensive in the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in the northern Syria, Erdogan promised new Turkish missions in the country. DETAILS TO FOLLOW