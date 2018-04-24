Register
16:54 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey visa-free EU travel

    Visa Free Travel: EU Continues to Dangle Carrot in Front of Turkey

    © AFP 2018 / Adem Altan
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The European Commission's Report on Turkey, issued on April 17, 2018, has prompted a storm of criticism from Ankara, as it has yet again postponed granting the country EU visa-free travel benefits. Speaking to Sputnik, former Minister of European Union Affairs Egemen Bagis stressed that Brussels risks alienating Turkey.

    The European Union is consciously or unconsciously alienating Turkey and pushing it to seek new alternatives to the bloc, former Minister of European Union Affairs Egemen Bagis told Sputnik Turkey, commenting on the recent EU Progress Report stating that Ankara has yet to accomplish 7 out of 72 criteria necessary for visa liberalization.

    The ex-minister denounced the EU double-standard policy on granting the Schengen visa benefits: "I wonder what specific criteria have been met by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) so that their citizens gained the right to move freely across the Schengen zone," Bagis asked rhetorically.

    The Turkish politician called attention to the fact that Bulgaria and Romania joined the European bloc despite significant violations of human rights taking place in these countries.

    "During my tenure [as minister of EU affairs], I suggested: 'Let's organize a two-hour trip to both countries [Turkey and Bulgaria] from the Turkish-Bulgarian border and compare the situation with respect to human rights there.' This proposal remains relevant today, as it reflects the current situation."

    Tourists reflected in a EU logo
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    ‘Massive Backsliding’: Turkey Bid to Join EU Bloc Doomed Says New Evaluation
    The decision to ease the visa regime for Turkish citizens kicked off in 2016 as a part of the EU-Turkey refugee agreement, which was aimed at preventing the influx of migrants from the Middle East to the European bloc. The deal, which was signed on March 18, 2016, envisaged providing Turkey 6 billion euros ($7.3 billion) in financial aid, as well as visa-free benefits for Turkish citizens.

    However, according to Deutsche Welle, there are a number of contradictions between Ankara and Brussels over the agreement. For example, the European Commission (EC) previously reported that it had transferred 3 billion euros to Turkey and decided in March 2018 to make available the second installment of 3 billion euros. For its part, Ankara claimed that it had so far received only 1.85 billion euros from Brussels. The media outlet specifies that "financial assistance from the EU fund reaches Turkey through projects," stressing that "the aid is not delivered to the government's coffers."

    Turkish and EU flags
    CC0 / Pixabay
    'Fair to Stop Negotiations': Sebastian Kurz Urges to Review Turkey's EU Bid
    On the other hand, on February 7, 2018 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, announced that Turkey had completed all of the European Union's 72 criteria to receive visa free travel to the bloc. Still, the EC has its own opinion on the issue.

    The EC's "Key findings of the 2018 Report on Turkey" read that Ankara should immediately lift the state of emergency declared in the wake of the attempted coup of July 15, 2016, adding that in this context, the April 2017 referendum in Turkey raised serious concerns.

    "Under the state of emergency, the Parliament's key function as legislative power was curtailed, as the government resorted to emergency decrees with 'the force of law' to also regulate issues which should have been processed under the ordinary legislative procedure," the document said.

    The EC's fact sheet also emphasized that the situation in Turkey's south-east remains one of the country's most acute problems, referring to the long-standing conflict between Ankara and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

    Among other issues, the document criticized the country's judicial system as well as the situation with respect for human and fundamental rights.

    "As regards the implementation of the Visa Liberalization Roadmap, at the beginning of February, Turkey submitted to the European Commission a work plan outlining how Turkey plans to fulfil the seven outstanding visa liberalization benchmarks. The Commission is assessing Turkey's proposals and further consultations with the Turkish counterparts will follow," the fact sheet pointed out.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, address the media during a news conference after a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011.
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Austrian and German Ministers Disagree on Prospect of Turkey's EU Accession
    Commenting on the EC's report, Cengiz Candar, Turkish author and journalist, noted in his op-ed for Al-Monitor that it was "like the final nail in the coffin of Turkey's long-running bid for acceptance."

    The journalist noted that Ankara was "quick to respond" to what French diplomat Marc Pierini, a former EU ambassador in Ankara called the "Turkey Regress Report."

    "Unfortunately, the European Commission showed that it was once again unwilling to understand the difficulties of the period we are passing through. Although we have explained these issues repeatedly supported by documentation, the Commission was unable to be objective and balanced," the Turkish Foreign Ministry's statement said.

    However, the ministry noted that "despite all the negativity in the EU's approach, EU membership continues to remain [Turkey's] strategic priority."

    The views and opinions expressed by Egemen Bagis are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey’s Decision to Hold Snap Elections ‘Linked to US Military Plans’ – Expert
    Turkey's Gold Repatriation 'Sign of Coming End' of US-Dominated Monetary System
    US State Dept Warns Turkey of Possible Sanctions Over S-400 Purchase
    Once US Takes Over Syria, Turkey and Iran's Turn Would Come – Politician
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, visa-free deal, visa-free regime, European Commission, European Union, Turkey, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse