Pakistan: No Talk About Extradition to US of Doctor Who Helped Find bin Laden

Last week a source told Sputnik, that CIA was planning to organize a prison break for Shakil Afridi but failed to conduct the operation.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I assure you that his [Shakil Afridi's] extradition is out of the question" stated the Pakistani ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammad Faisal".

Last week a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik, that Shakil Afridi was transferred from a Peshawar prison to another facility because of the planned prison break.

The CIA, however, refused to comment this issue. Later another source confirmed Sputnik, that Washington turned to Islamabad with a request to extradite Afridi to the US.

Just after the death of Osama bin Laden in May 2011, the US press reported that Shakil Afridi had been collecting DNA samples of bin Laden's family by the order of CIA, which was confirmed by the then-CIA Director Leon Panetta and then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Afridi was arrested by Pakistani authorities and the very fact that the American intelligence service had conducted the operation on Pakistani land led to a deterioration of relations between the countries.