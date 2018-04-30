Pakistan Refused to Extradite to US Doctor Who Helped Find Bin Laden - Sources

Washington has offered Islamabad to exchange Shakil Afridi who helped catch Osama bin Laden for Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui who is serving jail term in the United States, according to anonymous sources speaking to Sputnik.

The CIA failed to conduct an operation to stage a prison break for Pakistani physician Shakil Afridi who had helped the US authorities track down founder of al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden, according to a source familiar with the situation.

"The CIA planned to pull Dr. Shakil Afridi from the Peshawar prison, trying to organize a prison break, but the attempt was disrupted by [Pakistan's] ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence.] A local informant who also worked for the CIA handed over information about this [CIA's plan], and was aware of the plan. ISI became aware that [CIA] was also interested in the plan of the prison itself," a source who refused to reveal his name told Sputnik.

The information has been confirmed by another source speaking to Sputnik, who said that Washington had earlier turned to Islamabad with a request to extradite Afridi to the US.

"Special services protect the informants who had been disclosed in order to preserve the confidence of other secret agents and informants working with them, especially in foreign countries. Because of this, the CIA has repeatedly asked for (extradition) of Afridi. This was one of the main demands on the list of requirements for Pakistan by President Trump," the second source said.

The source went on to suggest that the release of Afridi and his extradition to the US is crucial for other CIA operations in the Asian region.

"Apparently, Pakistan refused to release Dr. Afridi because of the army's position, which believes that this will not only violate the sovereignty of the country and undermine its legal system, but will also bolster the [US] intelligence activity. Pakistan has also refused to exchange [Afridi] for Aafia Siddiqui."

The source also said that the issue of Afridi's release is one of the major obstacles to the improvement of the ties between the US and Pakistan.

