'Chemical Attack' Provocation With US Participation Planned in Syria - Source

A source, who has a connection to the special services in Syria, told Sputnik, that terrorists plan a provocation near an American base in Deir ez-Zor region. According to the source, American intelligence forces are involved in the operation.

"US security services are planning provocations with the use of prohibited substances in Syria. The operation is led by a former militant of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia), Mishan Idris Hamash. The aim is to stage a chemical attack against civilians to be further spread in the media," the source said.

According to the source, the preparations began on April 23. The civilians are being shipped to a territory near Jafra oil field to participate in a staged filming of an attack scene.

Previously, an alledged attack on the city of Douma by the Syrian Government was used to justify airstrikes, performed by the US-led coalition.