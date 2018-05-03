'Chemical Attack' Provocation With US Participation Planned in Syria - Source

"US security services are planning provocations with the use of prohibited substances in Syria. The operation is led by a former militant of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist group banned in Russia), Mishan Idris Hamash. The aim is to stage a chemical attack against civilians to be further spread in the media," the source said.
According to the source, the preparations began on April 23. The civilians are being shipped to a territory near Jafra oil field to participate in a staged filming of an attack scene.
Previously, an alledged attack on the city of Douma by the Syrian Government was used to justify airstrikes, performed by the US-led coalition.
