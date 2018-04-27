Terrorists Shell Southern Damascus: Casualties Reported

Daesh terrorists conducted a mortar attack on the southern areas of the Syrian capital, the SANA news agency reported, citing police sources.

According to the police source, as quoted by the SANA, one person is dead and at least four were injured as a result of the shelling. Some bombs also fell in the vicinity of the Damascus-Deraa motorway.

This attack comes after the shooting the terrorists conducted on 24 April, killing six people and injuring twenty-five.

Daesh conducted the attack from their advanced outposts in Al-Hajar al-Aswad and Yarmouk Camp in south Damascus. The Syrian government forces started offensive operation against Daesh on 20 April, after the terrorists refused to leave the city.

