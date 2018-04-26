Army Finds Terrorists' Depots With Chemicals Produced in UK, Germany - Damascus

The Syrian government troops continue making surprising discoveries during their campaign to put and end to the war and reinstate order in the country.

"In the depot with chemical weapons left by terrorists in Douma, we have found chemicals from Germany, the United Kingdom, from the Porton-Down laboratory in Salisbury," Syria's deputy envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said after a briefing in The Hague on April 26.

He called on OPCW experts to visit the site and expressed hope that it will finally dispel all allegations.

The envoy's statement echoes Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova's earlier statement that containers with chlorine and smoke bombs manufactured in Britain and Germany had been found in the territories liberated from militants in Eastern Ghouta.

On April 14, the United Kingdom, the United States and France launched a massive missile attack on Syria over alleged reports of a chemical attack in the city of Douma, with the three.

The very claims about what the West considered a chemical attack were based on nothing but social media messages, as well as "evidence" provided by the notorious White Helmets NGO, often affiliated with terrorists. The White Helmets' footage has been proven fake by a boy whom the NGO forced to be filmed in exchange for food, his father, as well as a doctor in the hospital where the filming took place. Russia had warned in advance that such a provocation would take place "to justify" a strike on Syria. The Russian Defense Ministry has accused London of staging the false flag incident.

Syria's President Bashar Assad has slammed the attack as an act of "aggression," while Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the airstrikes "violated the norms of international law, including the UN Charter and caused major damage to the process of peacefully settling the Syrian crisis.

