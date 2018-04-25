OPCW Founds No Chemical Weapons at Syrian Facilities Bombed by US - Russian MoD

The US, alongside France and the UK, launched a massive missile attack against Syria on April 14 in response to what the Western states claim had been a chemical attack in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta, which had been immediately blamed on Damascus.

Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy has announced that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had confirmed that there were no chemical weapons found at the Barzeh research center in Damascus despite the US officials' claims.

The ministry further noted that thousands of people could have died if there was any chemical weapon on the sites that were attacked by the US-led coalition.

"Shortly after the airstrikes, many people visited those sites without any protective equipment. No one got any signs of gas-poisoning," Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy said.

On US Airstrikes in Syria

Russian specialists are examining missiles of the US-led coalition, including Tomahawk, which were captured in Syria to improve Russian weapons, Rudskoy said Wednesday.

"Two [missiles] including Tomahawk cruise missile and a high-precision aviation missile were delivered to Moscow… They are now being examined by our experts. The results of this work will be used to improve Russian weapons," he told a briefing.

Earlier, reports have emerged about an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, published by an online Syrian opposition news portals on April 7, claiming that a chemical attack took place in Syria in the city of Douma near Damascus.

Reacting to the reports, the United States and the European Union said the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad was behind the attack.

Moscow has called the news reports about the attack "hoaxes" and warned against military attacks against Syrian areas where Russian troops are deployed. The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria representatives inspected the location of the alleged attack and questioned local doctors, who said that they had not received individuals with symptoms of any chemical poisoning.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW