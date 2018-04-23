Moscow Ready to Accept Results of OPCW's 'Qualified' Probe into Douma Incident

Russia does not consider it necessary to take part in the chemical weapons investigation in the Syrian city of Douma; Moscow's task is to help provide working conditions for the OPCW experts, Vladimir Ermakov, the director of the department of nonproliferation and arms control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

Russia will be ready to accept the results of the OPCW investigation in the Syrian Douma, if it is conducted in a qualified manner, Vladimir Ermakov said.

"And why should Moscow participate in this investigation? It is conducted by qualified experts of the OPCW. Russia's task is to provide them with working conditions if possible," Vladimir Ermakov told Sputnik.

"They are under pressure because the United States made the decision in advance that (Syrian President Bashar Assad) should be removed," Ermakov added.

According to him, this decision was made in 2011, when the US announced that they would begin military operations against Assad if he used chemical weapons.

"They are all driven by this decision, which was taken in 2011. They need a provocation using chemical weapons, then they start airstrikes. It already [happened] twice. Last year after the alleged use of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun. And now in Douma," he added.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky Russian Military Finds Precursor to Chemical Weapons in Terrorists' Lab in Douma

Earlier, reports have emerged about an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria, published by Syrian opposition online news portals on April 7, claiming that a chemical attack took place in Syria in the city of Douma near Damascus.

Reacting to the reports, the United States and the European Union said Syrian government of President Bashar Assad were behind the attack.

Moscow has called the news reports about the attack "hoaxes" and warned against military attacks against Syrian areas where Russian troops are deployed. The Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria representatives inspected the place of the alleged attack and questioned local doctors, who said that they had not received individuals with symptoms of any chemical poisoning.