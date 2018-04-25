Qatar Obliged to Send Troops to Syria to Keep Being Protected by US – Riyadh

DOHA (Sputnik) - Qatar is obliged to send its troops to Syria if the country does not want to lose the military protection of the United States, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that he wants countries in the Middle East to pay for what is happening in the region, and also wants those wealthy states to put soldiers on the ground, apparently referring to the fighting in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Qatar… must send its troops to Syria before the US president [Donald Trump] denies US protection for Qatar, which is represented by a US military base on its territory," Jubeir said as quoted by the Saudi Foreign Ministry’s media center.

He stressed that if the United States ceased to ensure security to Qatar, the government of that country would be overthrown in less than a week.