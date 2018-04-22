France's Macron Urges US, Allies to Stay in Syria Even After Daesh Defeat

On April 14, the United Kingdom, the United States and France launched strikes at Syria over alleged reports of a chemical attack in the city of Douma, with the three countries firing over 100 missiles at the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with Fox News said that the US, France and other allies will have 'very important' role to play after end of Syrian war.

Earlier, French right-wing National Front party leader Marine Le Pen said that French involvement in the Western military strikes on Syria deprived Paris of an opportunity to play the role of an independent actor at the international arena.

France, along with the United States and the United Kingdom, launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus' suburb of Douma.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 103 cruise missiles were launched by the United States and its allies, 71 of which were intercepted by Syria's air defense systems. Russia called on the OPCW to launch an investigation into the reported chemical attack.

Syria's President Bashar Assad has slammed the attack as an act of "aggression," while Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the airstrikes "violated the norms of international law, including the UN Charter and caused major damage to the process of peacefully settling the Syrian crisis.

