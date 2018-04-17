Register
13:21 GMT +3
17 April 2018
    REMOVING FRENCH FROM DESCRIPTION A fighter jet prepares to land at RAF Akrotiri, a military base Britain maintains on Cyprus, April 14, 2018

    UK Was Not Involved in Any Military Activity in Syria on Early Tuesday – UK MoD

    © REUTERS / Yiannis Kourtoglou
    Middle East
    101

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom was not conducting any military operations in Syria on the night of Tuesday, a UK Defense Ministry spokeswoman told Sputnik.

    “UK was not involved,” the spokeswoman said.

    She refused to answer whether the UK side was aware whether or not any airstrikes had taken place on the territory of Syria in the early hours of Tuesday.

    “As I said UK was not involved so we do not have any further comments,” the spokeswoman said.

    Earlier in the day, the Syrian media reported that the country's armed forces repelled a missile attack on the Shayrat air base in the Homs province. A Syrian military source told Sputnik that nearly 10 missiles were intercepted. A Pentagon spokesman said that the United States was not conducting military activity in the area.

    READ MORE: US Wants to Replace Its Troops in Syria With Gulf States' Militaries — Reports

    Last Saturday, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to an alleged chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma.

    Damascus is seen as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Ex-US Envoy Explains Goals of Trump’s Strike on Syria
    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defenses.

    The attack came the same day that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) mission was set to start the probe into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, which the West had immediately blamed on Damascus.

    Following the accusations, the Syrian government has strongly denied being behind the alleged attack and stated that the missile strike was "brutal aggression."

     


    News

