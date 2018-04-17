Lavrov on S-300 Supply: After West's Attack, We Mull All Options to Defend Syria

“Several years ago we decided not to supply S-300 systems to Syria at our partners’ request. Now, we will consider options to ensure the Syrian state’s security after this outrageous act of aggression from the United States, France and Great Britain,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the BBC.
Responding to the interviewer’s question whether the foreign minister was implying that the recent developments in Syria had made Russia rethink its stance on supplies of the S-300 long range surface-to-air missile systems, Lavrov said that Moscow was ready to consider any means to help the Syrian army curb further aggression.
The joint attack was conducted amid reports, covered by several media outlets, citing militants, that the Syrian army had dropped a chlorine bomb on civilians in Douma, with the infamous White Helmets tweeting purported footage of the aftermath of the alleged chemical weapons’ use. The West was quick to blame the chemical attack on Bashar Assad’s forces, while the Syrian government strongly denied its involvement, denouncing the entire incident as a false flag.
