19:20 GMT +314 April 2018
    Photo

    US-Led Overnight Missile Attack on Syria in Pictures

    © REUTERS / ECPAD/French Military
    French Rafale fighter jets prepare to take off late April 13, 2018 from the Saint-Dizier military base in eastern France, in this picture released April 14, 2018 by the French Military.

    Early in the morning, the skies above Syria burned with over 100 missiles that targeted the country's civilian and military facilities, the US-led punitive strike, which came as a response to unverified reports blaming Damascus for chemical weapons usage in the city of Douma.

    On April 14, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to start a military action against Syria, saying that the three allies, Washington, London and Paris, had "marshalled their righteous power against barbarism and brutality".

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Syrian defense forces managed to intercept 71 cruise missile out of 103, three people got injuries as a result of the strike.

    Syrian President Bashar Assad slammed the attack, saying that after the attack, Damascus' resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" would only increase. Just hours after the Western missile attack, the Syrian presidency posted a video footage of Assad arriving at work.

    missile strike, chemical weapons, attack, Syria, United States, United Kingdom, France
