US-Led Overnight Missile Attack on Syria in Pictures

Early in the morning, the skies above Syria burned with over 100 missiles that targeted the country's civilian and military facilities, the US-led punitive strike, which came as a response to unverified reports blaming Damascus for chemical weapons usage in the city of Douma.

On April 14, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to start a military action against Syria, saying that the three allies, Washington, London and Paris, had "marshalled their righteous power against barbarism and brutality".

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Syrian defense forces managed to intercept 71 cruise missile out of 103, three people got injuries as a result of the strike.

Syrian President Bashar Assad slammed the attack, saying that after the attack, Damascus' resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" would only increase. Just hours after the Western missile attack, the Syrian presidency posted a video footage of Assad arriving at work.