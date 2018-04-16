Register
20:26 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The U.S. Navy guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey fires a Tomahawk land attack missile April 14, 2018

    US Wanted to Show It's 'in Game' – Ex-Envoy on Missile Attack on Syria

    © REUTERS / U.S. Navy/Lt. j.g Matthew Daniels
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Last week’s missile strikes in Syria were just an attempt by the US, which is losing its global leadership, to assert itself in a changing world, Russia’s former ambassador to Washington Sergei Kislyak said.

    “The date of and the phony reason [for the attack] could have been unpredicted, but not the general line, because the Americans have realized they were losing their global leadership,” Kislyak told Rossiya-24 TV.

    “The Americans [US leadership] are not fools; they see what is going on in the world. This doesn’t mean, however, that they are ready to accept [that]. That’s why this attempt to assert them with force does not surprise me at all. Obviously, their action was not prompted by some imaginary chemical attack, which has hardly ever happened, but by their desire to show that the US is still in the game,” he added.

    Sergei Kislyak also believes that domestic political considerations might have been a factor in President Trump’s decision to authorize the missile strikes on Syria.

    French Rafale fighter jets prepare to take off late April 13, 2018 from the Saint-Dizier military base in eastern France in this picture released April 14, 2018 by the French Military
    © REUTERS / ECPAD/French Military
    NATO Chief: US, Allies' Strikes on Syria Were 'Signal' for Syria, Russia, Iran
    On April 14, the US, Britain and France launched more than 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles at government facilities in Syria, in response to the April 7 alleged chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma.

    Most of the missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defenses.

    Russian air defense units did not take part in the interception as no missile entered their areas of responsibility.

    Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has denounced the missile strikes as an act of aggression against a sovereign country as neither Russian experts nor local residents in Douma had confirmed that any chemical attack had actually taken place there.

    Moscow and Damascus have dismissed reports of a chlorine bomb allegedly being used in Douma, with the Russian Foreign Ministry describing them as an attempt to help the terrorists and justify possible military intervention in Syria from abroad.

    Related:

    Syria Strikes 'Right Thing to Do': UK PM May-Parliament Heated Face Off
    Germany Was Not Invited to Take Part in Conducting Strikes on Syria – Berlin
    NATO Chief: US, Allies' Strikes on Syria Were 'Signal' for Syria, Russia, Iran
    Tags:
    alleged chemical attack, missile attack, global leadership, Vladimir Putin, Sergei Kislyak, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse