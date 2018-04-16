Register
16 April 2018
    The Pantsir-S1 short-to-medium range gun-missile system at Russian Airbase in Syria

    Pantsir-S1 Repelling US Strikes on Syria Showed 100% Effectiveness - Russian MoD

    © Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
    Middle East
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (57)
    Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry had said that Syrian air defenses intercepted 71 of more than 100 missiles that the United States, the United Kingdom, France launched on Friday in response to the alleged chemical attack in Syria's Douma.

    According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, Russian-made Pantsir-S1  air defense system deployed by the Syrian forces showed almost 100% effectiveness in repelling the Western missile strike.

    "In anti-aircraft combat, the Russian-made Pantsir S-1 system that had been previously supplied to the Syrian armed forces was actively used," he added.

    Konashenkov went on to say that the Syrian air defenses used 112 ground-to-air missiles to repel the attack that targeted not only facilities in Barza and Jaramana, but also military facilities, including airfields.

    Syrian pro government forces enter the main square of Kfar Batna, Southeastern Ghouta, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus, on March 19, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Eastern Ghouta's Liberation Propelled West to Strike Syria – Opposition Member
    Konashenkov further commented that the strikes had involved cruise missiles launched from the Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea, the Persian Gulf and the eastern Syrian city of al-Tanf. The attack targeted the facilities that were not bunkers protected by the Syrian air defenses, he pointed out, adding that those were facilities were built on the surface. He has reiterated that 71 missiles of those 100+ had been intercepted.

    The spokesman also denied the reports that S-200 air defense missile system had underperformed while repelling the attack, saying the system is designed to hit aircraft, in the course of fending off the strike.

    "However, not long ago, this system destroyed a fighter jet of one of the neighboring states, which tried to violate the Syrian airspace," he added.

    Konashenkov reiterated that Syrian air defense systems S-125, S-200, Buk, and Kvadrat took part in repelling the joint strike.

    On Saturday, the United Kingdom, as well as the United States and France, launched several missiles at targets in Syria. The representatives of the US and France have praised the strikes as a success, with Presidents Trump and Macron saying that the missiles launched by the countries' militaries reached their targets. US Department of Defense spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday that the Syrian air defense systems were absolutely ineffective against US and allied missiles fired at Syrian targets on Saturday, and Russia’s claims that Syria had shot down a number of missiles are completely false.

