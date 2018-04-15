Arab League Summit Condemns Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons by Damascus

DHAHRAN (Saudi Arabia) (Sputnik) - The heads of the Arab League states condemn the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian authorities, according to the final statement of the Arab League Summit.

"The Arab League summit harshly condemns the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime against the Syrian people," the statement said as quoted by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir during the summit in the city of Dhahran that focused on the situation in Syria after the Western strike.

Western states have accused forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad of an attack with the use of chemicals in the Syrian town of Douma earlier in the month. In response to the alleged incident, the United States, the United Kingdom and France have hit a number of targets in Syria.

The US-led military actions have been welcomed by its allies, including Israel and Germany. Turkey joined as well, describing the attack against the Syrian government as an "appropriate" response.

Other countries strongly condemned the assault, with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling it an "act of aggression against a sovereign state that has been fighting against terrorism" and Iranian supreme leader slamming US President Trump, French President Macron and UK Prime Minister May as "criminals."