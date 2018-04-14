Russian TV Channel Releases VIDEO Allegedly Showing Syrian Airfield After Attack

The footage presumably shows an S-200 air defense system preparing to counter a new potential bombing by the Western allies.

Russian channel Rossiya-24 uploaded a video reportedly shot from the hit Syrian airfield in Mezzeh, Damascus.

The US, the UK and France performed a joint air assault on Syria overnight on Saturday with three waves of strikes kicking off around 2 a.m. BST. Overall 103 missiles were reported to have targeted Syrian military bases, 71 of which were said to have been intercepted by Syrian air defense systems. According to the latest data, three people sustained injuries in the attacks.

