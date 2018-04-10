Yemeni Activists Lodge War Crimes Complaint Against Saudi Crown Prince - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - The Yemeni human rights association lodged a complaint against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a Paris high court specializing in war crimes, France Culture broadcaster reported.

French lawyer Joseph Breham filed the complaint on behalf of the association on Monday, during the prince's visit to Paris, France Culture broadcaster reported, citing the text of the complaint.

The association claims that the prince is complicit in the instances of torture in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is leading a military campaign in support of one of the sides in the civil war.

The complaint also alleged that civilian targets have been deliberately attacked by Saudi aircraft carrying out strikes in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron later on Tuesday.

The prince has used his global tour to project his reforms, one of them famously granted women the right to drive back in September 2017, following a number of protests defying a longstanding policy of women's segregation.

Yemen has been torn apart by the conflict between the Houthi-led rebels and the government of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, since 2015.