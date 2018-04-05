Register
20:08 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi Arabia Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Saudi Crown Prince's Statement Means 'Recognition of Israel's Legitimacy' - Prof

    © AP Photo/ Etienne Oliveau/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that Israel has a right to a homeland alongside the Palestinians, he was the first Saudi senior official to acknowledge Israel’s right to territory in the region. Sputnik discussed this with Professor Shai Feldman, from the Crown Center for Middle East Studies at Brandeis University.

    Sputnik: What is and what is not new in the Crown Prince's statement?

    Shai Feldman: What’s new is that this is a Saudi statement about Israel’s legitimacy, this is the recognition of Israel's establishment and that Israel's existence in the Middle East is legitimate. It goes beyond the Saudi initiative which became the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, that basically offered Israel a grand bargain: in exchange for Israel’s withdrawal to the 1967 lines, Arab willingness to make peace with Israel. That statement, however, could be interpreted as accepting Israel as a fact, as an existential fact but not necessarily addressing the issue of whether Israel’s establishment and existence is legitimate in Arab eyes.

    This statement by the Crown Prince goes, therefore, beyond the Saudi initiative of 2002 and basically bestows legitimacy upon Israel but, of course, again, the condition is the same condition, which is there has to be a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict or at least there has to be significant movement towards a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The main feeling remains the same which is there has to be a contingent in its eyes on some progress, significant progress, from the Israelis, in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; this is a significant step forward.

    READ MORE: What's Behind Saudi Crown Prince's Words About Israel's Right to Own Land

    Sputnik: And in your view to what extent do the Prince's remarks correspond to the overall Saudi policy towards Israel or is it merely his personal opinion. Tou’ve mentioned a couple of things, perhaps, you can you elaborate a bit more?

    Saudi Defence Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud
    © AFP 2018/ ALAIN JOCARD
    Saudi Recognition of Israel's Right to Exist 'Part of Project Against Tehran' - Iranian Analyst
    Shai Feldman: I don’t think that in the case of the Crown Prince there is such a thing as a personal view, the Crown Prince is either the second most important person in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today or, some would say, de-facto he is the most important person in Saudi Arabia today because of the particular relationship he has with his father. He's certainly referred to in the entire region and in the entire Gulf Corporation counsel as the most important player in Saudi Arabia, so a statement by the Crown Prince is a statement of Saudi Arabian policy.

    Sputnik: Now despite the fact that there are no diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, reports suggest the nations actively interact behind the scenes, what brings this about then that Saudi Arabia now has this openness towards Israel, perhaps, you can just shed some light on that for us.

    Shai Feldman: Until now according to different sources there has been some levels of corporation mostly in the realm of intelligence and security, first of all, all interactions that have taken place until now have been very, very quiet, clearly what the Saudi statement implies is that, again, contingent upon progress on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, that there is a willingness to go beyond the very quiet corporation in the realm of defence and intelligence and to expand to other realms, particularly, when we talk about other realms we talk about really the economic realm, this has actually been very consistent and with general change in direction in Saudi Arabia and the smaller Gulf states of essentially making their economies less dependent on a single commodity called oil and diversifying their economies to services, to technology, to science and so on.

    And so, beyond the share of national security interests in containing Iran’s influence in the region and addressing the issue of Islamic terrorism and so on, there’s also a synergy between Israel in the realm of science and technology and the need of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries led by Saudi Arabia to diversify their economies to areas in which Israel has a lot to contribute. This is I think grounds for improving relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, they're multiple, they’re not confined to the defense realm but there can be many other realms including medicine, for example.

    READ MORE: Israel Has Right to Land, Iran's Khamenei Makes Hitler Look Good – Saudi Prince

    Sputnik: How significant then do you think the Saudi‘s commitment is to the most important question, the two-state solution, can Riyadh play a crucial role in the long standing stalemate do you think?

    Shai Feldman: I think absolutely yes, because Saudi Arabia remains able to support the Palestinians financially in any deal; when it will come to the implementation of such a deal, Saudi Arabia has influence in the region, the Crown Prince has influence in the region, of course, the fact that the Saudi‘s continue to die, they suffer whether it was the 2002 version of the offer, or what the Crown Prince has offered now in progress in trying to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, I think it implies that the Saudi‘s remain committed to implementing a two-state solution.

    The views and opinions expressed by Shai Feldman are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Iran, Palestine, Israel, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    Rage Against the Machine: Railway Workers' Protests in Paris
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse