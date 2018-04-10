Syria Invites OPCW to Probe Alleged Chemical Attack in E Ghouta - Reports

On April 7, several online Syrian opposition media outlets reported, citing militants that the Syrian Army had used chlorine in the town of Douma and killed up to 70 people, yet no proof of the attack has been presented.

"Syria is keen on cooperating with the OPCW to uncover the truth behind the allegations that some western sides have been advertising to justify their aggressive intentions," state news agency SANA said, quoting an official source in the Foreign Ministry.

According to SANA, Syria will provide all the necessary assistance to the OPCW specialists if they go to Douma.

The state news agency has also stated that the foreign ministry had "sent a formal invitation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to send a team from its fact-finding mission to visit Douma and investigate claims linked to the alleged use of chemical weapons there."

The Syrian government has refuted it carried out a poison gas attack in Douma, the last rebel-held town in the Eastern Ghouta suburbs.

Western countries have blamed Damascus for the incident. US President Donald Trump has blamed Russia and Iran for backing up Syrian President Bashar Assad in light of the reports of the alleged use of chemical weapons in the Arab Republic, adding that Damascus would pay a "big price."

In its turn, Moscow has named the news reports about the attack "hoaxes" and warned against military attacks against Syrian areas where Russian troops are deployed.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry have noted that the allegations of chemical weapons' use had been spread by NGOs, including the infamous White Helmets, who have been repeatedly posted faking their reports.