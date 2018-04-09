Register
16:48 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for sessions on the second day of the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland. (File)

    95% of Turkey's Population Oppose Alliance With NATO, US – Former General

    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    330

    The Turkish government has clashed with the US and other NATO members on a number of occasions in the past few years, raising questions over Turkey’s membership of the military bloc and future relations with the West.

     

    Sputnik reporter and columnist Suliman Mulhem discussed Ankara’s turbulent relations with the US and NATO with Major General Beyazit Karatas, a retired Turkish Air Force officer who also served as a military attaché in Washington.

    “At present, at least 95% of Turkish people are against the country’s alliance with the US and NATO, although Turkish officials have stated they will continue to stay within NATO. In the period ahead we will continue to further develop and diversify our relations considering the US’ policy of supporting a terrorist group which fights against the Turkish government,” the retired air force officer told Sputnik, outlining the growing anti-US sentiment in Turkey due to Washington’s alliance with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is considered by Ankara to be an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK.)

    The PKK has fought a bloody insurgency against Turkey for over three decades, and has been designated a terrorist organization by the US, the EU, and Turkey. Concerns have been raised by Turkey over arms provided by the US to its regional Kurdish allies – namely the Peshmerga and SDF – being found in the hands of PKK terrorists.

    READ MORE: Turkey Accuses US of Failing to Monitor Its Arms, Helping PKK

    The retired major general also warned that the US is providing support to the Gülen Movement, which is believed to be behind the 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

     “USA and other Western countries have a two-faced policy towards Turkey as they support forces from the PKK/SDF and the Gülen Movement/FETÖ (CIA-backed terrorist organization Fethullah Gülen) in their struggle against Turkey.”

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, at a news conference following the Russian-Turkish talks in Ankara
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Economic Ties With Russia Will Grow as Turkish Trade With EU Falls - Specialist
    Turkish authorities have repeatedly called for the extradition of the group’s leader from the US to Turkey.  

    The retired major general went on to outline Ankara’s improving relations with Russia and said Turkey should continue to “develop” ties with Moscow as relations with the US continue to deteriorate.

    “Turkey-Russia relations can be defined as ‘The Sun Rises In The East.’ We must continue to develop our relations with alternatives for the national integrity of our country in all aspects, primarily political, military and economic, and to cooperate with Russia by including our neighboring countries as Iran, Syria, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Lebanon and other friendly countries,” Retired Major General Beyazit Karatas.

    READ MORE: 'NATO Member is at War With Another One' — Analyst on Turkey-France Relations

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    'NATO Member is at War With Another One' - Analyst on Turkey-France Relations
    Why NATO's Intervention in Syria Wouldn't Play Into Turkey's Hands
    Analyst Explains Why Turkey 'Can Calmly Withdraw From NATO' After Putin's Speech
    Turkey Not Receiving Enough NATO Support in Anti-Terror Fight - Defense Minister
    Russia Hopes Turkey Returns Afrin Under Syrian Gov't Control - Lavrov
    'Clear Answer': Turkey on Whether US Sanctions Will Break S-400 Deal With Russia
    How Russia-Iran-Turkey Summit Upsets US-Led Coalition Efforts to Split Syria Up
    Tags:
    terrorist, coup, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), NATO, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Turkish Air Force, Turkish government, Beyazit Karatas, Fethullah Gülen, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, United States, Russia, Ankara
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse