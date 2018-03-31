Register
19:36 GMT +331 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters walk together after advancing north of Afrin, Syria March 17, 2018

    'NATO Member is at War With Another One' - Analyst on Turkey-France Relations

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    150

    According to the French media, French president Emmanuel Macron is planning to deploy troops to Syria's Manbij to help local Kurds in resisting Turkish forces. The move has reportedly been coordinated with Washington. Sputnik discussed relations between France and Turkey with Gearóid Ó Colmáin, Paris-based geopolitical analyst and journalist.

    Sputnik: What can you say about the conversation between the Turkish and the French presidents? It seems that there is quite a bit of disagreement. Do you think that there are issues other than cooperation with the SDF that they are in disagreement about when it comes to Syria?

    Gearóid Ó Colmáin: If you look at the history of French-Turkish relations even going back to the sixteenth century, France generally used the Ottoman Empire as a stick with which to beat the central European powers, the Habsburgs in the sixteenth century and later — Austria. I think French policy towards Turkey in the current context is similar with important differences in sense that France sees Turkey as an emerging imperial power and as a rival. It is probably one of the reasons for France's hostility towards Turkey's entry into European Union, because the Turkish military is extremely powerful, it's reputed to be even more powerful than the French military and the French want military dominance in the European Union context.

    READ MORE: France Deploys Military Forces to Assist Kurdish Militants in Manbij — Reports

    That's one tension between France and Turkey, and with respect to the Kurdish problem, the US is supporting the YPG forces, which are linked to the PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party] in Turkey, so, from the Turkish perspective, it is a national security threat to have a buffer state, develop in northern Syria, which will have access to the eastern Mediterranean. But the western side of the NATO coalition clearly wants that to happen. That has been the case throughout the war. The have supported the Kurds and that has been to the chagrin of the Turks. We now have a situation whereby Turkey is at war with France, effectively over the Kurdish issue. It is a proxy war. The French recently, in the mold of Francois Hollande, the former French president, accused Russia of allowing Turkey to enter Northern Syria in order to weaken and divide NATO. The French and the Americans are clearly concerned about Turkey's rapprochement with Russia, its recent agreement to cooperate with Russia.

    READ MORE: Erdogan 'Saddened' by Macron's 'Wrong Stance' as France Deploys Forces to Manbij

    So Turkey is kind of in a difficult position right now — on the one hand it's cooperating with Russia, on the other hand it's NATO member who is effectively at war with another NATO member, i.e. France and possibly the US. We don't know what the United States really means, what Trump really means, when he says the US is going to pull out of Syria. They reportedly have 20 military bases in the country right now. […] It looks like the French are taking over, or at least offering to take over, where the Americans are leaving off.

    Sputnik: So that was the gist perhaps of Trump's statement saying that "We're going to be leaving Syria very very soon and let the other people take care of it." Do you think France was intended as "the other people"?

    Gearóid Ó Colmáin: It looks to me to be the case. The French are clearly pursuing US policy in Syria and have been from the very start of the war. They don't have an independent policy in the Middle East and haven't had an independent policy since Chirac. France is clearly working on behalf of the United States and I think that will be my reading of it right now.

    Sputnik: Does France have any of its own interests in the Syrian conflict? Other than what is dictated by American policy.

    Gearóid Ó Colmáin: France was traditionally the protector of Christians in the Middle East. That was the case in Lebanon, but it hasn't been the case for a long time. France hasn't protected anyone in this war. They have been supporting terrorism from the very start. Now not only have they been supporting terrorism against the Syrian state. […] But now they are being accused by their cohorts in terrorism, i.e. Turkey of supporting terrorism against them. France has really been in a mess since this war began. […]

    READ MORE: US Establishes Large Military Base in Oil-Rich Syrian Province — SDF

    Sputnik: The proposal was already declined by Ankara. They said that those who cooperate with terror groups against Turkey will become a target for Turkey. How is that going to impact Turkey's relations with France and the EU in general?

    Gearóid Ó Colmáin: Turkey has already threatened the EU on several occasions — last year, year before Turkey threatened to unleash an avalanche of migrants on Europe, to intensify the migrant crisis in Europe, if the EU would not concede to their demands, regarding funding and accession conditions [to the EU]. Turkey has already basically threatened Europe with coercive engineered migration, as a form of warfare, if the European Union doesn't fully cooperate with Turkey's demands. That is something that you could see escalating.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Turkey Accuses US of Failing to Monitor Its Arms, Helping PKK
    Leaked Docs Show European States' Reluctance to Pay for EU-Turkey Deal
    'Rocky Road': Turkey Playing 'Classic Game' With EU Amid Refugee Bond - Analysts
    Erdogan: Turkey Will Do 'What's Necessary' if Baghdad Gov't Op in Sinjar Fails
    Turkey Establishes Full Control Over Syria's Afrin District - General Staff
    US, France May Have Reached Responsibilities Transfer Deal in Syria – Academic
    France Plans to Work With Turkey on Syria 'Road Map'
    Tags:
    EU-Turkey migrant deal, Syrian conflict, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), NATO, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Emmanuel Macron, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival
    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival in Russia's Sochi
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse