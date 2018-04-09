Turkey Condemns Israeli Defence Forces Violence Against Palestinians - Ankara

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ankara condemns the actions of the Israeli military which resulted in the deaths of almost 30 people since the protests began on March 30, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn the attacks on peaceful protests that have taken place since March 30 in Israel, causing 29 innocent people, including journalist Yaser Murtaja, to lose their lives and injuring thousands of others," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the Hurriyet Daily News newspaper.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed hope for a response from the international community.

The inhabitants of Gaza enclave have set up camps near the border of the territory, with numerous protestants venturing closer to the border and prompting fire from the Israeli forces.

The Israeli military said some of the protesters had attempted to damage the security fence or cross it amid the smoke from the burning tires.

The Gaza Strip is one of the territories claimed by Palestine. Israel and Egypt have been blocking the territory since 2007, complicating imports and exports to and from Gaza, as well as the freedom of movement for the enclave's inhabitants. Israel explains the need for blockade for security reasons.