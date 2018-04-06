WATCH Tear Gas Deployed in Gaza as Israeli Forces Fight Palestinian Protesters

Similar clashes between Israel and Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza, a region on the Israeli border, claimed lives of 16 people a week ago. Now bitter fighting seems to have broken out again, with one Palestinian being killed by Israeli fire earlier today.

Thousands of Palestinians, according to the IDF, marched towards the border with Israel in a new round of the six-week-long Palestinian protests in the border area between Israel and Gaza. The Israeli army has been trying to disperse demonstrators using open fire and tear gas.

Hamas, the movement which organized the six-week protest campaign, called the Great March of Return, says that Palestinians are peacefully demanding their right to return to the territories they claim were illegally seized by Israel, while Israeli authorities say that Palestinians can settle only in Gaza and the West Bank.

According to officials, the death toll since the beginning of the protests has risen to 21, with hundreds of Palestinians being injured.