Register
01:52 GMT +308 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to the media after meeting European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2017.

    Global Coverup of Israeli Killing of Unarmed Palestinians Must Stop – Corbyn

    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    580

    UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday hit out at Israel over the killing of at least 27 unarmed Palestinian protesters during rallies on the Gaza border and criticized international powers for silencing what he describes as an ‘outrage.’

    At a rally outside Downing Street in London, Corbyn criticized "the silence from international powers" about "illegal and inhumane" actions by Israel and demanded that UK Prime Minister Theresa May backs the United Nation's call for an independent international inquiry into reports that Israeli soldiers fired "live ammunition into crowds of unarmed civilians."

    Palestinians run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza
    © REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem
    Palestine Surprised Israel Concerned by Gaza Border Protests as 12 Palestinians Reportedly Dead
    He also suggested that the UK government must review the sale of arms that could be used — particularly by Israel — "in violation of international law."

    The remarks came after Israeli troops on Friday opened fire from across the border between Israel and Gaza, killing at least nine unarmed Palestinians — including a journalist — and wounding hundreds more in the second mass protest in eight days, raising the death toll since last week's major outbreak that saw 18 Palestinians killed protesting a border blockade of territories seized by Israel in 1948.

    Israel's response to the protests has drawn international criticism, with human rights groups saying it involved demonstrators being shot as they prayed, walked empty-handed toward the border fence, or simply held up a Palestinian flag.

    "The killing and wounding of yet more unarmed Palestinian protesters yesterday by Israeli forces in Gaza is an outrage," Corbyn said, pointing out that over two thirds of those living in the Gaza Strip are "stateless refugees" reliant on humanitarian assistance who "have a right to protest against their appalling conditions and the continuing blockade and occupation of Palestinian land, and in support of their right to return to their homes and their right to self-determination."

    According to reports in the Israeli media, Israel Defence Force (IDF) rules of engagement allow live fire to be used against anyone approaching the fence.

    READ MORE: WATCH Footage of 'Great March of Return' Protests in Gaza From Bird's Eye View

    UN human rights spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell has implied that the shootings are a willful killing of civilians — a breach of the Geneva Conventions.

    For the second consecutive week, the US blocked a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for an investigation into recent killings.

    Related:

    US Blocking UN Gaza Measures Enables Israel to Continue 'Onslaught' - Palestine
    Saudi Arabia Poised to Be Part of Israel-Palestine Talks - Analyst
    Israel Rejects Calls by EU, UN for Palestine Violence Investigation
    Tags:
    violence, Jeremy Corbyn, Gaza, Israel, Palestine, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok