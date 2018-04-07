WATCH Footage of 'Great March of Return' Protests in Gaza From Bird's Eye View

IDF forces are reportedly using giant fans to disperse the smoke from some ten thousand tires which have been set on fire on the Gaza border, and are warning that they will not allow the fence to be breached.

Thousands of Palestinians have set up camps next to the Gaza Border and started the 'Great March of Return' protests, demanding that refugees be allowed to return to their ancestral land, which is now part of Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces have informed that 17,000 Palestinians were "rioting" in six areas in the Gaza strip, rolling burning tires at the security fence and its troops. According to the military, such actions were being responded to "with riot dispersal means and firing towards main instigators."