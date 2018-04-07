Register
16:35 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi girls pose for a group picture as one stands behind a frame depicting King Kong, while attending the first ever Comic-Con Arabia event held in the capital Riyadh on November 25, 2017

    Despite Rising Feminism in Saudi Society, "Gender Apartheid" Is Still There

    © AFP 2018/ FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110

    In a landmark move for Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has granted the nation's women the right to choose on their own whether to wear traditional abayas and hijabs or not. Earlier, he'd granted them permission to ride bikes and drive. However, they still can't travel without men or marry without their fathers' blessing.

    Sputnik looks at one of the most religious countries in the world and asks if change is in the air.

    'Nobody Cares What Women Think About It'

    Fatima al-Isa is a Master’s student and a teacher of Arabic from Mecca. She considers herself a feminist and is writing a blog dedicated to women’s rights. But she is forced to wear traditional attire, as society forbids her to do otherwise.

    "I have grown up in a conservative Islamic environment, and nobody has ever cared about what I think about the abaya [a traditional floor-length woman's dress with long sleeves]. This clothing item is almost sacred," Fatima said.

    A woman drives a car in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of a campaign to defy Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    A woman drives a car in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of a campaign to defy Saudi Arabia's ban on women driving (File)

    "The trouble is that the authorities can’t and won’t ever meddle in families and won’t protect those who go against relatives’ will. So, it’s all talks, so far. Parents and husbands continue to make women dress in a conservative way. There was recently a much-debated story of a girl being detained for not wearing an abaya."

    Many of Fatima’s friends and acquaintances would also prefer to wear secular clothes, but they are afraid even to talk about it.

    The position of women in Saudi Arabia is often referred to as "gender apartheid." Recently-granted liberties include official permission to drive cars and ride bikes, attend sporting events and sit among men in stadium stands as well as attend the Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia, but these are just a drop in the bucket. They still lack the right to sign a marriage certificate on their own, divorce of their own initiative and retain custody of children after a divorce.

    'Guardian Is Always Right'

    In Saudi Arabia every woman has a guardian – a father, a brother, a husband or a son, who makes important decisions for her. Without his consent, a woman can’t travel abroad to work or study, or rent an apartment. It’s problematic even to open a bank account or start your own business without that.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Plans to Cut Qatar Off… Literally Amid Diplomatic Standoff

    "It’s a real tragedy. Men have enslaved women, and it is stipulated by the legislation."

    According to her, one of the most crucial issues, which remains unresolved, is domestic violence. There are even instructive videos and books circulating on the internet in which the Saudi religious authorities teach how to beat wives and force "the right" type of behavior upon her. 

    Kurdish YPG Fighter
    CC BY 2.0 / Kurdishstruggle / Kurdish YPG Fighter
    MidEast Valkyries: 'Even Daesh Were Scared of Kurdish Combat Women'- Fighter

    Renowned human rights campaigner Suad ash-Shammari from Jiddah has spoken out against women’s guardianship. She then found herself locked behind bars for several months, having been charged with "humiliating Islam." She has since been rejected formal employment, and her family is subjected to constant bullying. Even her children are laughed at. 

    'I Wear It With Pride'

    There are, however, those who oppose the kingdom's modest steps towards more liberty, even among women, especially elderly ones. Huda ash-Shahri from Al-Namas, a housewife and mother in a big family, is quite happy about her life. She is certain that local traditions do not in any way limit freedom of personality.

    Saudi women shop at a mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (File)
    © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed
    Saudi women shop at a mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (File)

    "I personally wear an abaya with pride, obeying the commandments of the Lord. An abaya does not necessarily have to be black, although a black one is the most traditional one, which was worn by our ancestors. The abaya can essentially be of any color and shade. I believe it is a necessary part of an outfit, as the looks should be modest and decent, with the face and body covered up."

    'Improve Wahhabis’ Image in the West'

    "The Prince’s statements were nothing more than the expressions of his own opinion. There is no talk about the government’s decision or anything like that. And moreover, in this particular case, there is no way the government can intrude into the private sphere. So, it is merely a point of view," Majed Al-Turki, councilor of the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, told Sputnik. 

    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sits during an allegiance pledging ceremony in Mecca, Saudi Arabia June 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court
    What's Behind Saudi Crown Prince's Words About Israel's Right to Own Land

    He went on to say that the point of view raises much controversy, as Saudi society is now deeply engaged in debates over it. Not even women universally approve of the new trends. "There are so-called female activists, but it’s a tiny part of the society. Many live abroad and have little idea what life is like here."

    Al-Turki said that many Saudi women are outraged with all these propositions and believe that "the Saudi society is already lending them all the possible support."

    Solar power station
    © Sputnik/ Taras Litvinenko
    Saudi Arabia Turning Its Back on Oil? Riyadh Building World's Largest Solar Power Plant

    "It’s a woman’s business – to wear a hijab or not. Many women in the West wear it with pleasure, although they are not forced into it," said Lale Bahtiyar, a writer and author of the first "feminist" translation of The Quran. He thinks that the Saudi Crown Prince’s statements are more likely aimed at creating a favorable image of the Wahhabi kingdom in the West, than at delivering real changes.

    Related:

    Houthis Claim Yemen President 'Simply Tool' in Saudi Arabia's Hands
    Saudi Arabia Plans to Cut Qatar Off ... Literally Amid Diplomatic Standoff
    In Saudi Footsteps? Qatari Ex-PM Admits Israelis' Right to 'Live in Their Land'
    Saudi Crown Prince Issues Ultimatum for Thaw With Israel
    Saudi Crown Prince's Statement Means 'Recognition of Israel's Legitimacy' - Prof
    Tags:
    society, Islam, reforms, driving, women, human rights, feminism, Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse