Register
13:38 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower. File photo

    Iran Blames Saudi Arabia for Paying Billions to US, Israel

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    240

    The Iranian Foreign Ministry has lashed out at Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his stern recent remarks regarding the Islamic Republic, made in the context of Israeli-Palestinian relations.

    Iran's state-run news agency Press TV has cited Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi as saying that "the recent Saudi policies are a very sad strategy, because a Muslim country with all its ostentatious claims is stooping to the level of a sycophant of the [Israeli] regime occupying al-Quds [Jerusalem]."

    "In order to win the support of the US and, recently, the [Israeli] regime, he [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman] is making every ridiculous and shameful remark in addition to paying billions of dollars of Saudi people's money," Qassemi stressed, warning of an "ominous outcome" for Saudi Arabia. 

    READ MORE: Iran Reveals 2 Conditions for Restoring 'Good Relations' With Saudi Arabia

    He also accused Bin Salman of knowing nothing about the suffering of Muslim nations, including the Palestinians.

    In an apparent nod to Iran, Bin Salman told Time magazine earlier this week that Saudi Arabia and Israel have a "common enemy" and that the two countries also have many "potential areas" for bilateral economic cooperation.

    He also said that "the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land" and that a bilateral peace agreement is needed "to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations."

    READ MORE: Palestine Doubtful About US Future Mideast Peace Plan Likely Favoring Israel

    In a separate interview with the Atlantic, he included Iran in the so-called "triangle of evil," along with the Muslim Brotherhood and Daesh*. He also reiterated his stern remarks regarding Iran's Supreme Leader Iran Ali Khamenei, describing him as "the Hitler of the Middle East."

    Riyadh cut off diplomatic ties with Tehran in January 2016 following protests in front of its diplomatic premises in Tehran and Mashhad.

    Palestinians and foreigners march towards Israel's controversial separation wall between the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah and the Israeli settlement of Modiin Ilit during a demonstration against settlements in the area, on February 17, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ ABBAS MOMANI
    'US Will Dominate' Potential Body for Resolving Israel-Palestine Conflict - Prof
    Saudi-Iranian relations deteriorated further after a Yemeni Houthi rebel missile launch targeting Riyadh in November 2017; Saudi Arabia accused Iran of allegedly providing the Houthi rebels with weapons. Tehran rejected the allegations, emphasizing that Riyadh was wrong to consider the Islamic Republic its "enemy."

    In November 2017, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that despite having no diplomatic relations with Riyadh, Tel Aviv has had "contacts" with Saudi Arabia which "have been kept in general secret."

    The same month, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot revealed that his country was ready to share intelligence with Riyadh in order to "face Iran."

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Palestine Surprised by Israel's Concerns Over Protesting Palestinians - Diplomat
    Palestine Doubtful About US Future Mideast Peace Plan Likely Favoring Israel
    US Unlikely to Support Multinational Effort to Resolve Palestine-Israel Conflict
    Palestinian Lawmaker Calls for Clear Time Frame for Israel-Palestine Talks
    Tags:
    relations, people, strategy, regime, policies, Mohammed bin Salman, Palestine, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse