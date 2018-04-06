Register
17:49 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. soldier sits in an armored vehicle on a road leading to the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria, Wednesday, April 4, 2018

    PHOTOS Allegedly Show US Special Forces Deployed in Northern Syria

    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    136

    In spite of the Trump administration's recent comments that it was "very seriously" considering the withdrawal of US forces from Syria, the US military continues to expand its presence in the areas of northern and eastern Syria controlled by the majority-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces.

    The images, which have yet to be independently verified, were published by the Telegram channel Directorate 4, a group which monitors the situation in Syria and Iraq.

    They show what appears to be US troops speaking to militia and walking through populated areas in the Syrian region of Manbij.

    The photos may be a signal to Turkish forces and pro-Turkish militants threatening Manbij amid Ankara's ongoing operation in northern Syria against Kurdish militias.

    Earlier this week, Turkish media reported that the US was beefing up its military presence in the Manbij region, establishing two new bases and deploying about 300 troops, armored vehicles and construction units. Kurdish commanders speaking to Sputnik confirmed Friday that the US, France and the UK were beefing up their presence in Manbij, adding that this seemed to indicate that Washington and Ankara had not reached an agreement on each country's ongoing operations in the region.

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier looking out of an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria
    © AP Photo/ APTV
    Damascus Hasn't Received Official Info on US Troops' Withdrawal - Syrian Envoy
    An estimated 2,000 US troops are currently deployed in Syria. Late last month, US coalition forces in Syria lost two personnel, and five others were injured, in a roadside bomb attack in Manbij.

    The Syrian government has repeatedly voiced its opposition to the illegal operations of foreign armies on its sovereign territory. On Friday, Syrian UN Ambassador Bashar Jaafari reiterated Damascus's demand that Turkey withdraw from Afrin and indicated that the Syrian government had not received any official information regarding President Trump's plans to pull US troops out of the country. He also said that Syria would never agree to Israel's ongoing occupation of the Golan Heights.

    Related:

    Analyst Reveals Consequences of US Contradictory Messages in Syria
    Trump's Establishment-Defying Plan to Exit Syria Likely to De-Escalate Conflict
    'Essentially Nothing Changed' in US Policy in Syria - Joint Staff Chief
    While Trump Wants Pullout From Syria, Officials Reportedly Advise the Opposite
    Tags:
    photos, evidence, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse