Register
09:03 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this picture taken Thursday, March 29, 2018, U.S. soldiers, left, sit on a house that turned to an outpost on a road leading to the tense front line between U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council fighters and Turkish-backed fighters, at Halawanji village, north of Manbij town, Syria

    US, French, British Forces Beefing Up Presence in Manbij – Kurdish Commanders

    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    3315

    Speaking to Sputnik, representatives of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the self-proclaimed Democratic Federation of Northern Syria (Rojava) confirmed that the US-led coalition has been increasing its presence in Manbij, with a US, French and British military contingent being deployed in the region.

    "The United States and France have increased the number of their military in Manbij following Turkey's statements," Helil Bozi, the commander of the Military Council of Manbij of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), told Sputnik Turkey, adding that the British military is also positioned in the region.

    "The US has deployed its Special Forces units near the Sajur River thereby setting a red line the crossing of which will be seen by the [US-led] coalition forces as an attack and will prompt retaliatory actions," Bozi highlighted. "Our alliance with the forces of the coalition continues to operate, nothing has changed in this sense. The [US-led] coalition continues to support the SDF."  

    The commander underscored that Turkey has not found a compromise with the US on Manbij: "In case Turkey reached an agreement with the US, the latter would not provide Manbij with military supplies and beef up its presence there."

    "For its part, the Military Council of Manbij is determined to maintain resistance in the event of an attack and protect its territories to the last drop of our blood," Bozi emphasized.

    A picture taken on April 2, 2018 shows a general view of a US military base in the al-Asaliyah village, between the city of Aleppo and the northern town of Manbij
    © AFP 2018/ Delil SOULEIMAN
    Bone of Contention: Why US, France Reportedly Dispatch Their Troops to Manbij
    Speaking to Sputnik, Rezan Gulo, the defense minister of the Kurdish canton of Jazire of the self-proclaimed Democratic Federation of Northern Syria (Rojava) confirmed the presence of US, French and British troops in the region.

    "The military contingent of the US, Britain and France is located not only in Manbij but also in Tell Abyad, Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and Tabqa within the framework of the [US-led] coalition's assistance [to the SDF]. The coalition forces are increasing their presence throughout northern Syria," Gulo specified.

    Earlier, Anadolu Agency reported that the US had started beefing up its presence in the Manbij region since April 1.

    The media outlet specified, citing "trustworthy sources" on the ground, that the US has established two bases in the region with one "located eight kilometers (4.9 miles) from Sajur River" which forms the natural frontline between the area controlled by the Turkish forces and that held by the SDF, and the other "being built four km (2.4 mi) from the frontline, south of Dadat."

    This Saturday, April. 29, 2017 still taken from video, shows an American soldier standing on an armored vehicle in the northern village of Darbasiyah, Syria
    © AP Photo/ APTV
    US Forces Leave Parts of Syria's Raqqa, French Troops Set to Move In - Reports
    The Turkish media pointed out that the additional contingent of US troops had started to patrol the Sajur River shore on a daily basis, apparently in response to Turkey's earlier threats of a potential offensive.

    Meanwhile, the Kurdistan 24 news agency reported on April 3 that French military personnel had been deployed in the Manbij region following President Emmanuel Macron's March 29 vow to provide the SDF with military and humanitarian support.

    Earlier, on March 28, on the heels of the seizure of Afrin, which had been previously controlled by the SDF, Turkey's National Security Council announced that Ankara was ready to expand its Operation Olive Branch, launched on January 20, 2018, towards Manbij in case the US-backed Kurdish militia did not withdraw from the region.

    "In the meeting, it is stated that the terrorists in Manbij should be removed from the area, otherwise Turkey will not hesitate to take initiative by itself as it did in other regions," the official statement said.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bone of Contention: Why US, France Reportedly Dispatch Their Troops to Manbij
    Erdogan Vows to Continue Operation in Syria Until Kurds Leave Manbij
    US Has Established Two New Bases in Manbij – Reports
    Fight Against Daesh at Stake: US vs. Turkey in Syria's Manbij
    Erdogan 'Saddened' by Macron's 'Wrong Stance' as France Deploys Forces to Manbij
    France Deploys Military Forces to Assist Kurdish Militants in Manbij - Reports
    Tags:
    Syrian Kurds, US bases, military buildup, Rojava - Northern Syria Democratic Federal System, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Deir ez-Zor, Tabqa, Manbij, Afrin, Syria, United States, Raqqa, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse