Register
21:57 GMT +305 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on April 2, 2018 shows a general view of a US military base in the al-Asaliyah village, between the city of Aleppo and the northern town of Manbij

    Bone of Contention: Why US, France Reportedly Dispatch Their Troops to Manbij

    © AFP 2018/ Delil SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Manbij, a Syrian city in the northeast of the Aleppo governorate in northern Syria, remains the bone of contention between Turkey and its NATO allies, the US and France. Regardless of its earlier promises, the US has not only failed to force the Kurdish militia to leave the city, but has reportedly established new bases in the region.

    The Syrian city of Manbij remains the only major settlement in northern Syria 30 kilometers west of the Euphrates River that is not under Turkish control.

    Previously, in February 2017 the Turkish Armed Forces together with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) opposition group managed to clear the city of al-Bab from Daesh (ISIS/ISIL)* terrorists in the course of Operation Euphrates Shield which kicked off on August 24, 2016. The Turkish military campaign ended on March 29, 2017.

    Later, in late March 2018 during Operation Olive Branch, launched by Ankara on January 20, 2018, the Turkish General Staff announced that it had established control over Afrin, which had been held by the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

    It is the SDF and its backbone, the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), who protect Manbij from a potential Turkish offensive.

    Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) patrol a street in the northern Syrian town of Manbij (File)
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Erdogan Vows to Continue Operation in Syria Until Kurds Leave Manbij
    Ankara views the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its paramilitary group YPG as affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The Turkish leadership is seeking to prevent the Kurds from creating a stronghold at the Syrian-Turkish border, whatever it takes, citing national security reasons.

    The Turks fear that the foundation of an independent Kurdish entity in northern Syria may prompt the Turkish Kurds who live in the southeast of the country, and comprise 20 percent of the Turkish population, to follow suit.

    Thus, in March 2016 the Kurdish self-proclaimed administration declared the creation of the Democratic Federation of Northern Syria, which was denounced by Damascus as illegitimate.

    Following the seizure of Afrin, the Turkish National Security Council signaled on March 28 that Ankara was ready to expand the operation further to Manbij, if the Kurdish YPG forces, supported by the United States, did not leave the region.

    Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters greet civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighbourhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 12, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Fight Against Daesh at Stake: US vs. Turkey in Syria's Manbij
    However, the US has repeatedly thrown sand in the Turkish gears by continuing to provide the Kurds, whom Washington regards as its major ground force in Syria, with arms and equipment regardless of its earlier promises to Ankara to cease this support.

    On August 26, 2016, then-Vice President Joe Biden made it clear to the Kurds that they should return to the east of the Euphrates River after retaking Manbij if they want to receive further US support. Somehow, it did not happen.

    Then in February 2018 US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reiterated the US commitment to pull the Kurdish militia out of Manbij. However, as President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman noted in mid-March, Tillerson's resignation could postpone the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the city.

    However, regardless of its earlier promises, the US reportedly sent additional troops, armored vehicles and construction equipment to Manbij on April 1. According to Anadolu Agency, the US has set up two new bases in the Manbij region and started patrolling the area on a daily basis.

    Earlier, on March 29, President Trump announced that Washington may "very soon" withdraw its forces from the region.

    "We're knocking the hell out of ISIS [Daesh]. We'll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now. Very soon… we're going to be coming out of there very soon," Trump said.

    US Troops Wearing YPG Kurdish Patches in Northern Syria
    © @FuriousKurd
    Trump's Vow to Pull Out of Syria is Yet Another Empty Promise – Academic
    The statement has caught many by surprise, as it clearly contradicted the developments on the ground.

    Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron met with a SDF delegation on March 29 and pledged to provide the Kurds with military support in Manbij triggering a fierce response from Ankara, which dubbed the meeting "nothing short of hostility towards Turkey."

    On April 3, the Kurdistan 24 news agency reported, citing Rezan Gilo, the joint chief of defense of Syrian Kurdistan, that an unknown number of French troops reportedly entered the border town of Tell Abyad and the city of Manbij. The newspaper claimed that the French deployment was coordinated with the US military.

    For his part, the Turkish president announced on April 4 that Ankara would continue its operation in Syria until Kurdish forces leave Syria's Manbij region.

    "I would like to repeat that unless we ensure security in all the regions controlled by the YPG [the Kurdish People's Protection Units] first of all, in Manbij, we will not stop," Erdogan said during a trilateral Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria, which took place in Ankara on Wednesday.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIL/ISIS/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Erdogan Vows to Continue Operation in Syria Until Kurds Leave Manbij
    US Has Established Two New Bases in Manbij – Reports
    Fight Against Daesh at Stake: US vs. Turkey in Syria's Manbij
    Erdogan 'Saddened' by Macron's 'Wrong Stance' as France Deploys Forces to Manbij
    France Deploys Military Forces to Assist Kurdish Militants in Manbij - Reports
    'That’s Funny': State Dept, Turkey Have Not Reached Agreement Over Syrian Manbij
    Turkey, US Will Form 'Safe Zone' Around Syria's Manbij - Erdogan's Spokesman
    Tags:
    US bases, deployment, Operation Olive Branch, Operation Euphrates Shield, Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Daesh, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Rex Tillerson, Joe Biden, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Manbij, Turkey, Syria, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Space News Alert! Cosmic March in Best PHOTOS
    No Place Like Home
    No Place Like Home
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse