France Deploys Military Forces to Assist Kurdish Militants in Manbij - Reports

French-based media outlets reported on Thursday that French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to send troops to Syria's Manbij in a bid to assist local Kurdish militias in preventing Turkish forces from advancing on the town.

According to Le Parisien, the upcoming deployment is being coordinated with Washington. Reuters reported earlier that the Kurdish official based in Paris has confirmed Macron's promise to support the fight against Daesh and against Turkey's offensive.

Meanwhile, operation 'Inherent Resolve' spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon told Sputnik last week that the US-led Coalition in Iraq and Syria was unaware of any understanding either agreement reached between the United States and Turkey on the Syrian town of Manbij.

On Wednesday, the Turkish National Security Council said that Ankara would take action if Kurdish units do not withdraw from Syrian Manbij. Moreover, Ankara vowed to launch a new military operation in the region if Kurdish militia fails to comply Turkey's demands.

The Manbij district is currently controlled by Kurdish militias, who are considered by Ankara as affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terror group in Turkey.

On January 20, Ankara, jointly with the Free Syrian Army (FSA), launched Operation Olive Branch in Kurdish-controlled Afrin to "clear" Turkey's border with Syria of the terrorist threat. However, Damascus has condemned the operation as a violation of Syrian sovereignty.

Last week, a mass rally in support of Kurds amid Ankara’s military campaign in Syria’s Kurdish-dominated district of Afrin took place in Paris.