Register
18:19 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, drive their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey on April 28, 2017

    Turkey Urges US to Prevent YPG Redeployment From Syria's Manbij to Afrin

    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara urges Washington to prevent redeployment of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from Syria’s Manbij to Afrin, Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Wednesday.

    "Turkey has taken a number of steps through official channels in the expectation that the United States will prevent the transfer of YPG militants from Manbij to Afrin. It is Turkey's natural right to expect this," Kalin told reporters.

    Earlier this week, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that they had sent fighters to the Afrin region to help the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in their fight against the Turkish army.

    The statement came after Pentagon told RIA Novosti that units from the SDF had been relocated from the Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria, where the US-led coalition was carrying out its anti-Daesh military campaign. 

    READ MORE: Syrian Popular Forces Join Kurdish Fighters in Afrin — YPG Representative

    Relations between Turkey and the United States are currently in crisis because of the support provided by Washington to the YPG, regarded by Ankara as affiliates of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey and several other countries. Washington explains its backing of the Kurds by the need to fight against Daesh (outlawed in the United States and Russia, among other states).

    Soldiers man a Turkish Army artillery position, as seen from the outskirts of the village of Sugedigi, Turkey, near the border with Syria, background
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Turkish PM Confirms Cutting Off Kurdish YPG Militia From Border With Syria
    In January, Washington announced that it planned to create forces on the Syrian-Turkish border comprised of the YPG.

    Ankara launched operation Olive Branch in Afrin, in pursuit of "clearing" the Turkish border with Syria from the terrorist threat. Turkish authorities consider the YPG and the PYD to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

    Damascus has firmly condemned the operation as an assault on Syria's sovereignty. Moscow, in turn, has urged all the parties to exercise restraint and called for respect of Syria's territorial integrity.

    Related:

    Tillerson: US Never Gave Heavy Arms to Kurd-Led Militia YPG
    We Don't Want to Split Syria - Kurdish YPG Spokesman
    Syrian Kurdish YPG Reports Repelling Major Assault in Afrin Region
    Tags:
    Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Afrin, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok