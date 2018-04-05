EU Unwilling to Change, Expand Existing Iran Nuclear Deal – Diplomatic Source

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The European Union has no plans to renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran despite calls from the Trump administration, a diplomatic source in Washington said.

Asked how EU nations felt about US efforts to reach an additional pact on Iran with UK, German and French negotiators, the diplomat told RIA Novosti, "This is not a European position."

The three EU powers have been in talks with the US administration on how to persuade President Donald Trump to extend sanction waivers for Iran past the May 12 deadline after he threatened to pull his country out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if it is not fixed.

Other parties to the JCPOA said that the deal had yielded results and was non-negotiable and called on the United States to comply with the agreement's provisions.