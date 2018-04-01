Estimated One Thousand Failaq al-Rahman Militants Leave Syrian Douma - Source

"Twenty four buses have left Douma this evening via a humanitarian corridor in Muhayam Wafedeen toward Idlib. This has happened within the framework of agreements reached through the mediation of Russia between the Syrian army and the militants in Douma, first of all with the Jaysh al-Islam," the source said.
On Saturday, the Syrian army command announced that the government forces had liberated all the towns and cities in the embattled Damascus suburb except for the city of Douma which remained under the control of militants.
According to Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko of the Russian Reconciliation center, a preliminary agreement on the withdrawal of Jaysh al-Islam militants from Syria's Eastern Ghouta was reached. However, the Russian officer emphasized that the militants in Douma must show minefield and tunnel maps and voluntarily clear buildings and transport routes of mines before exodus.
