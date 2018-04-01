Russian Military Strikes Preliminary Deal to Withdraw Jaysh Islam From E Ghouta

On Saturday, the Syrian army command announced that the government forces had liberated all the towns and cities in the embattled Damascus suburb except for the city of Douma which remained under the control of militants.

According to Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko of the Russian Reconciliation center, a preliminary agreement on the withdrawal of Jaysh al-Islam militants from Syria's Eastern Ghouta was reached.

"The activities aimed at prompting the Jaysh al-Islam radical movement to end hostilities and to disarm continue… As of today a preliminary agreement on withdrawal of extremists of the Jaysh al-Islam group from Eastern Ghouta has been reached," Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko said.

The Russian officer added that the militants in Duma must show minefield and tunnel maps and voluntarily clear buildings and transport routes of mines before withdrawing.

Speaking about the humanitarian corridor with the checkpoint at Muhayam Wafedeen, the representative of the reconciliation center said that a total of 100 civilians left the area via this corridor on Sunday, bringing the total number of people who used it up to 29,330.

The official said that starting from Sunday the humanitarian corridor was opened for militants and their families.

The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past weeks, resulting in ongoing shelling by local militants on Damascus and fire from the Syrian pro-government forces. Damascus says it opens fire in response to shelling from Eastern Ghouta, but Western countries are accusing the Syrian government and Russia of being responsible for the escalation of tensions in the area.

On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict in Syria to immediately stop hostilities and adhere to a humanitarian ceasefire for at least 30 days across the whole of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as the medical evacuation of injured people. Despite the adopted document, clashes in the area have continued.

Soon after the adoption of the resolution, Russia announced a daily five-hour humanitarian break in the fighting to prevent more casualties among the population and allow civilians leave Eastern Ghouta.