Moscow Condemns Indiscriminate Use of Violence During Protests at Israeli Border

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow condemns the indiscriminate use of violence against civilians during the mass Palestinian protests at the Israeli border and expresses condolences to the victims, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

"We express our sincere condolences to the relatives of the killed Palestinians, wish a quick recovery to those injured at the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel. We strongly condemn the indiscriminate use of violence against the civilians," the statement read.

The Foreign Ministry called on the sides to refrain from steps which may trigger a further escalation of tensions and stressed the urgent need for efforts of the world community in the search for a settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on international law.

On Friday, a mass protest dubbed "The Great Return March," which is expected to last for over a month, started along the Israeli border. The aim of the protest is to attract attention to the problem of Palestinian refugees and their descendants, who were displaced after Israel announced its independence in 1948.

During the event, the protesters clashed with Israeli servicemen and reportedly 17 Palestinians were killed in the scuffle and over 1,500 were injured.