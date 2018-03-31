Envoy to UN: Moscow Ready to Offer Platform for Israeli-Palestinian Talks

Russian Envoy to the United Nations said, that Moscow is ready to establish a platform for Israeli-Palestinian Talks.

On Friday, a mass protest, which is expected to last for over a month, started along the Israeli border. During the event the protesters have already clashed with Israeli servicemen and reportedly 12 Palestinians were killed in the scuffle.

According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ordered to make Saturday the day of mourning to pay respect to the people killed in the Friday clashes.

Meanwhile, the UN urges Israel to stick to international rules amid fears that the situation in Gaza may deteriorate in coming days, the UN chief’s political affairs aide, Taye-Brook Zerihoun, said after Palestinians began a six-week protest.

"Israel must uphold its responsibilities under international human rights and humanitarian laws," the assistant secretary-general for political affairs said. "Lethal force should only be used as a last resort."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW