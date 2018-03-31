Register
15:09 GMT +331 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Islamic State Beatles Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh

    Daesh's 'Jihadi Beatles' Fear Unfair Trial After Losing UK Citizenship

    © Sputnik/ Youtube/news star 24/7
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, from west London, were stripped of their UK citizenship, as they were accused of torturing and murdering more than 25 foreign hostages that were held by Daesh.

    Two former British citizens have repeatedly complained they will not receive a fair trial in light of the UK revoking their citizenship, according to BBC. El Shafee Elsheikh said in the interview that the "illegal" termination of their UK citizenship places them at risk of "rendition and torture."

    "Being taken to any foreign land and treated in any way and having nobody to vouch for you… There will be no fair trial when I am 'the Beatle' in the media," he said.

    Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh are the last two members of the infamous 'Jihadi Beatles' band, so called because of their British accents. 

    READ MORE: 'Jihadi Beatles': US and UK to Decide Fate of Infamous Daesh Militants

    Kotey and Elsheikh are to face trial for the torture and gruesome murder of at least 25 foreign hostages that were held by the Daesh terrorist group*. Their victims included  British, American and Japanese journalists and ordinary people, who were publicly beheaded, as part of the Daesh propaganda campaign.

    Jihadi John, the infamous group leader was killed in an airstrike in 2015, while London-born Aine Davis was sentenced by a Turkish court to seven-and-a-half years in prison last year.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    'Jihadi Beatles': US and UK to Decide Fate of Infamous Daesh Militants
    WATCH: Purported Video of Syrian Army Defusing Jihadi Car Near Afrin
    Sweden Became 'Jihadi Hot Spot' to Avoid 'Racist' Label - Researcher
    New VIDEOS Show Purported Attack on Su-25, Jihadi Who Claims to Have Downed It
    Tags:
    revoking citizenship, trial, citizenship, hostage, Daesh, Syria, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    This Week in Pictures: March 24-30
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse