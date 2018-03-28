Register
28 March 2018
    People gather at the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Arhab area, around 20 kilometres (13 miles) north of Sanaa, Yemen August 23, 2017

    Tehran: Riyadh Accuses Iran of Supporting Houthis to 'Cover Up Defeats in Yemen'

    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Middle East
    Earlier, Saudi Air Defence forces have intercepted seven missiles over northeastern part the country's capital city of Riyadh, launched from Yemen territories.

    Gholamali Khoshrou, Iran's ambassador to the UN, has rejected allegations of Saudi Arabia that Tehran was supplying missiles to Yemen.

    According to the diplomat, the Saudi war on Yemen has no legitimacy, and that Riyadh's actions in the war-torn country have achieved nothing but massacre, hunger and diseases.

    "It is not the first time Saudi Arabia enters into correspondence against Iran in order to cover up its defeats in Yemen, and the international community is well aware of this fact," he stressed as quoted by Press TV.

    READ MORE: There Are Possibilities to Make Peace Between Riyadh, Houthis in Yemen — Scholar

    Yemenis walk past the compound of the US embassy in the Yemeni capital Sanaa
    © AFP 2018/ MOHAMMED HUWAIS
    Yemen's Houthis Release US Embassy Employee After 6 Months' Captivity – Source
    Recently, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued an official statement condemning the ongoing war in Yemen. The statement urged the US and European countries to stop supporting ‘aggressors' by providing weapons and jets.

    On March 27, Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied that Tehran has provided the Houthi movement in Yemen with ballistic missiles, according to Tasnim news agency.

    Earlier, Saudi Arabia claimed that its air defenses shot down seven ballistic missiles fired from within Yemeni territories toward the country, as state media reported.

    An ongoing conflict in Yemen between the armed opposition Houthi faction and a Saudi-backed government headed by exiled Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi began in 2015. Hadi requested support from Saudi Arabia in fighting Houthis, but airstrikes carried out by Saudi-led coalition has not brought peace, primarily resulting in tens of thousands of civilian casualties.

